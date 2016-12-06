WANTED: Christian Co., KY inmate 'escapes' while on work release

Mullins as he is leaving the jail for work release. (Source: KSP)

An inmate on work release is wanted after leaving the Housing Authority Office in Christian County, Kentucky on Tuesday, December 6.

According to Kentucky State Police, they were contacted by the Christian County Detention Center at around 3:19 p.m. concerning the escapee.

Cody Lee Mullins, 29, is described at 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 185 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

According to KSP, he was on work release at the Housing Authority Office at 400 N. Elm Street in Hopkinsville, Ky.

They say Mullins was last seen entering a red passenger car, possibly a Dodge Neon. He was last seen wearing a red and black toboggan, red t-shirt with a gray long-sleeve shirt under it, blue jeans and white shoes.

Police say he was incarcerated on charges of second-degree burglary; theft of unlawful taking over $500, under $10,000; receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP at 270-676-3313 or 911.

