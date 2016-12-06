WANTED: Christian Co., KY inmate 'escapes' while on work release - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

WANTED: Christian Co., KY inmate 'escapes' while on work release

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Cody Lee Mullins (Source: Kentucky State Police) Cody Lee Mullins (Source: Kentucky State Police)
Mullins as he is leaving the jail for work release. (Source: KSP) Mullins as he is leaving the jail for work release. (Source: KSP)
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

An inmate on work release is wanted after leaving the Housing Authority Office in Christian County, Kentucky on Tuesday, December 6.

According to Kentucky State Police, they were contacted by the Christian County Detention Center at around 3:19 p.m. concerning the escapee.

Cody Lee Mullins, 29, is described at 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 185 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

According to KSP, he was on work release at the Housing Authority Office at 400 N. Elm Street in Hopkinsville, Ky.

They say Mullins was last seen entering a red passenger car, possibly a Dodge Neon. He was last seen wearing a red and black toboggan, red t-shirt with a gray long-sleeve shirt under it, blue jeans and white shoes.

Police say he was incarcerated on charges of second-degree burglary; theft of unlawful taking over $500, under $10,000; receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP at 270-676-3313 or 911.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly