Two Amtrak stations in MO make top 10 list

Written by Mike Payne, Director
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Two Missouri River Runner Amtrak stations have made the top 10 list in the station customer satisfaction survey for overall station experience in FY 2016.

Customers gave Washington and Kirkwood stations high marks for cleanliness of station, friendliness of staff, personal safety and ease of train boarding process.

The Kirkwood station tied for first and the Washington station came in eighth.

Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner route travels between Kansas City and St. Louis daily with stops across the state at Kirkwood, Washington, Hermann, Jefferson City, Sedalia, Warrensburg, Lee’s Summit and Independence.

“We’re excited to see two of our station stops ranked in the top ten of all U.S. stations," MoDOT Administrator of Railroads Eric Curtit said. "These rankings are reflective of the communities they serve and the stations have always been a gateway to them,”   “The stops add to their economic development and overall prosperity.”

