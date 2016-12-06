IL woman convicted on felony drug charges

Officials with the Illinois State Police announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. that Tracy Long, 32, of Pekin, Illinois, has been convicted on charges of unlawful acquisition of a controlled substance (a class 4 felony).

Records show Long pleaded guilty to the offense on Nov. 30 in Woodford County.

During August and September of 2015, Long was working as a nurse at Maple Lawn Healthcare in Eureka, Illinois. Long reported that she administered Alprazolam and Hydrocodone to residents of Maple Lawn on September 4, 2015. A review of surveillance video revealed that Long had not entered the rooms of the residents for several hours before or after the time she claimed to have administered the medication. When confronted by ISP Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau (MFCB) investigators about the reporting inaccuracies, Long admitted to falsifying the reports and that she stole the narcotics for personal use.

“The misuse of opioid-based prescription drugs is a serious national problem,” ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz said. “Educational initiatives and aggressive law enforcement efforts combined with sentences which mandate substance abuse evaluation and treatment are necessary for fighting this growing epidemic."

Long was sentenced to 24 months of probation, 30 hours of community service and was ordered to pay for fees associated with the case. Long was also ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and treatment program and was further ordered not to work in any position that gives her access to controlled substances.

