Volunteers needed at Paducah's Warming Center

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

With winter just around the corner, the Warming Center at the Community Kitchen in Paducah, Kentucky is seeking more volunteers in helping to provide overnight relief to individuals who are exposed to extreme weather conditions and who need a warm, safe place to sleep when the temperatures drop below 40 degrees.

Those who use the Warming Center often live in a tent, under a bridge, in their vehicle or in an abandoned structure. At the Warming Center they are provided with a cot on which to sleep, clean linens, a warm meal and access to laundry and shower facilities.

“We at the warming center seek to be a stepping-stone to help restore hope to the lives of those whom we serve,” Holly Long, Scheduling Coordinator, said.

The center is staffed entirely by trained volunteers who work in teams of two to cover three shifts each night that the center is open. They welcome guests, assign bedding and schedule shower times.

In 2015-16, the center sheltered an average of 20 people each night during severe winter weather.

For more information or to schedule a time to train and volunteer at the Warming Center, please contact Holly at (270)-217)-9096) or e-mail her at hgklong@comcast.net.

