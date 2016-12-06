Illinois man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly UTV crash

A man from Cahokia has been charged with involuntary manslaughter 1st degree in connection to the death of a man who was riding in a utility terrain vehicle with him.

According to court documents, Larry Wallace, 46, was driving on Bookholtz Road in St. Francois County when the UTV flipped and threw everyone but one passenger out.

That passenger, Philip Campbell, was trapped by the vehicle. He died from his injuries.

Wallace admitted to drinking most of the day, but told troopers he was not driving.

The crash happened September 17.

Charges were filed against Wallace in October.

He is being held on $50,000 bond.

