Missouri man deemed to be a sexually violent predator, committed for treatment

A man who was supposed to be released from prison after serving a 27 year sentence in prison will not be released to the general public.

James Geitz, 66, was sent to prison in 1983 for sodomy, robbery, burglary and attempted murder.

According to Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster, Geitz broke into a woman's home, sodomized her, and threatened to rape her child.

While he was out on bond, he broke into a home and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old and the 3-year-old she was babysitting, according to Koster.

Court records show Geitz has a history of violent sex offenses that date back to the 1960s.

A St. Louis County Jury found Geitz to be a sexually violent predator late last week.

A judge then signed a commitment order sending Geitz to the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Service in Farmington.

“We must keep those who demonstrate a likelihood of committing further violent sexual acts off the streets and away from those they could harm,” Koster said. “It is important for individuals who are deemed sexually violent predators to get the help they need while the community is protected.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.