Heartland families in need to receive beds for Christmas

Families in need will be receiving new beds through the annual Making Homes for the Holidays program.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 10 Slumberland Furniture will donate 41 mattress and box spring sets along with frames, sheets and quilts to area families in need.

The Cape West Rotary members will distribute them to the families. They've distributed them for the past five years, however this year through a Rotary International matching grant they are providing 14 of the 41 sets.

The Making Homes for the Holidays program started in 1993. Since then, Slumberland has donated more than 20,000 new mattress and box springs sets to the families.

