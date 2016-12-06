Cape Girardeau man sent to prison for robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau man sent to prison for robbery

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Felawn Smith, Jr. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Jail) Felawn Smith, Jr. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Jail)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau man will spend the next eight years in prison after pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney, Felawn Smith Jr., 18, arranged a meeting in the Walmart parking lot.

That meeting took place on June 26.

The victims told investigators the meeting was to pay someone $10.

That's when Smith pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the victims.

He was arrested during a traffic stop a short time later.

Smith will serve an eight year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

