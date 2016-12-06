UT Martin no longer on accreditation probation

The University of Tennessee at Martin is no longer on accreditation probation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

UT Martin was placed on a 12-month academic probation in December 2015 because the university did not comply with five of the 92 accreditation standards, according to a release from the university.

“While I must congratulate UT Martin on successfully addressing the matters raised by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, I never for a moment doubted that success would be the outcome,” said Dr. Joe DiPietro, University of Tennessee president. “The UT Martin faculty, staff, students and administration, under the exceptional leadership of Interim Chancellor Bob Smith, committed themselves tirelessly with a Herculean effort and an incredible sense of teamwork to ensure all concerns were resolved, and their hard work has paid off with the return of their full accreditation status. No doubt, I am very proud of their accomplishment."

A team from SACSCOC was on campus Oct. 4-6 for a follow up and made no recommendations for further action.

School leaders have put together a long-term plan to ensure something like this doesn't happen again.

