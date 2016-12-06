2 charged in connection to Malden convenience store arson, burgl - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 charged in connection to Malden convenience store arson, burglary

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
MALDEN, MO (KFVS) -

Two people face charges after a burglary and fire at Swindle's All in One Convenience Store in Malden.

According to the police department, the store was burglarized and burned in the late evening hours of Nov. 30.

Marcus White of Clarkton and James Wilson III of Malden are both in police custody.

White faces charges of first degree burglary. His bond is set at $40,000.

Wilson faces charges of burglary, arson, and receiving stolen property. A judge set his bond at $1000,000 cash only.

Investigators say the total cost of damage and stolen property is more than $250,000.

