Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly crash in Iron Co., MO

A woman from Steeleville, Missouri faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection to a deadly car crash in Iron County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Penny Dyer, 56, was driving on Missouri Highway Y about two miles north of Viburnum when she crossed the centerline and hit another car head on.

The driver of the car, Elizabeth Fishburn of Bixby, Missouri, died at the scene.

The crash happened on Nov. 4.

Dyer was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Court documents show that Dyer has been ordered to stay away from Fishburn's family members.

A judge also ordered that Dyer not "consume any alcohol or be in any establishment where alcohol is the major item offered for sale."

She's being held in the Iron County jail on $75,000 bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.