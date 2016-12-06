Pink Up: December Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

The Alexander County Clerk is reminding women everywhere to get checked for breast cancer. Now a survivor, she says things could've been different had she been more persistent. Ellen was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2011. She says doctors told her that the cancer had likely been there for years. But that wasn't the only curve ball she got hit with in 2011...

Hear her full story on the Breakfast Show and Heartland News at Five on December 12, 2016. Tell your friends to sign up to receive this monthly newsletter to remind them to do their self-breast exam.