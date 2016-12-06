Jackson man arrested for stealing horse tack

A Jackson man is behind bars, accused of stealing more than two dozen horse saddles and ten horse leads from a building in Gordonville.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, someone called in a tip that Brandon Doran, 29, was selling the stolen property.

Investigators learned that Doran allegedly stole 28 saddles and ten horse leads from a building in Gordonville on two separate occasions.

The tack was worth more than $15,000.

He was arrested in Fruitland where he was allegedly trying to sell the stolen items.

Doran faces charges of receiving stolen property and burglary 2nd degree.

Bond is set at $25,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.