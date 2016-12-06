Man charged for attempting to escape from the Perry Co., MO jail

A Perryville man faces more charges after investigators say he tried to break out of jail.

According to court documents, Michael Winchester tried to use one of the security cameras in the recreation yard to pull himself up.

Winchester fell when part of the camera gave way.

It happened on Oct. 22.

He was being held on charges of burglary, theft, unlawful possession, property damage, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia when he tried to escape.

Winchester now faces a charge of escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for felony.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.