"Shop with a cop" planned in Farmington

First responders around the Heartland are helping to brighten the holidays for children who might need a little more "merry" in their Christmas.

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Association is holding its annual "Shop With a Cop" event December 15th in Farmington.

All officers are encouraged to participate this year at the Walmart Supercenter beginning at 7:00 a.m.

Please wear your uniform and bring a small calculator.

