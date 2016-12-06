LaunchTN Chooses UT Martin as a venture challenge partner - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

LaunchTN Chooses UT Martin as a venture challenge partner

Written by Noland Cook, Director
Connect
MARTIN, TN (KFVS) -

The University of Tennessee at Martin, in partnership with the Northwest Tennessee Entrepreneur Center, has received a $4,000 grant from LaunchTN to encourage student entrepreneurship.

This is the second year for the university to be chosen as a LaunchTN University Venture Challenge Partner, and the grant will be used to support the Skyhawk Venture Challenge, previously known as the UT Martin Business Innovation Pitch Contest.

The fourth annual contest, scheduled for March 30, 2017, will allow UT Martin students from all academic areas to pitch business concepts and product ideas to a panel of judges. Winners will receive cash prizes to fund their business ideas and have an opportunity to advance to the statewide University Venture Challenge, sponsored by LaunchTN.

The university expanded the competition program during the fall 2016 semester to include an optional six-week entrepreneurial workshop, which covered a broad range of topics related to new business start-ups. Special topics courses stemming from these workshops will soon be taught by Dr. Joey Mehlhorn, UT Martin Gil Parker Chair of Excellence, and Dr. Tommy Cates, UT Martin Tom E. Hendrix Chair of Excellence in Free Enterprise.

The Skyhawk Venture Challenge is sponsored by the UT Martin College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, UT Martin’s Parker and Hendrix chairs of excellence, the Northwest Tennessee Entrepreneur Center and the Northwest Tennessee Angle Investment Group.

For more information, contact Dr. Todd Winters, dean, UT Martin College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, at 731-881-7251 or by email at winters@utm.edu.

