4 freebies for your Fri-Yay!

Here are some freebies to help you celebrate Fri-Yay!

FREE CANDY:

For today only you can download an ecoupon to get a Free bag of Werther's Original caramels at Kroger. You can only get the coupon today (Friday, December 9th), but you have until December 26th to redeem it. Click here to get your ecoupon.

FREE MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION:

Get some holiday ideas with a free subscription to Family Fun magazine. You get 10 free issues, no strings attached. Click here to sign up.

FREE SNOW GLOBE:

Saturday, December 10th, the first 100 kids in the door get a free holiday mini snow globe at K-Mart.

And you can "elf yourself" anytime for free online. Just load up a picture, and enjoy the holiday magic. Click here to elf yourself!

There are also lots of holiday events scheduled across the Heartland. CLICK HERE for more.

