December 7 celebrity birthdays



If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with some well known sports figures.

He's a professional wrestler who was one-third of the group The Shield. He was WWE World Champion for a good chunk of the past year. His real name is Jonathon Good but you know him as Dean Ambrose and he's 31 today.

In college he was a basketball star for Indiana State. In the NBA, he won 3 MVP awards and led the Celtics to three championships. Known as "Larry the Legend", many consider him one of the greatest players in NBA history. Larry Bird is 60 today.

He was a 14 time All Star catcher for the Reds. He led them to a pair of World Series titles in the 1970's as part of "The Big Red Machine." He's regarded by many as the best catcher of all time. Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is 69 today.

He's best known for portraying The Beast in the X-Men movies. He also appeared in Mad Max: Fury Road. Nicholas Hoult is 27 today.

He has the role of CIA agent Felix Leiter in the current James Bond movies. He also starred as BeeTee in The Hunger Games trilogy. Jeffrey Wright is 51 today.

She's a singer-songwriter whose breakout single "Love Song" hit the top ten back in 2007. Sara Bareilles is 37 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.