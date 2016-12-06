Small quake rattles near New Madrid

A small 2.0-magnitude earthquake rattled in southeast Missouri late Monday evening.

According to the USGS, the quake happened just before 9 p.m.

It was centered about six miles south of New Madrid, Missouri.

The had a depth of three miles.

This marks the second small quake to shake the area in less than a week.

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook near Caruthersville, Missouri on Dec. 2.

