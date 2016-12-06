Shop With a Hero pairs kids with cops, firefighters to grant holiday wishes

Some Heartland kids will get their holiday wishes granted early Tuesday morning.

It is all a part of the annual shop with a hero event hosted at the Cape Girardeau Walmart.

The kids will go on a Christmas shopping spree.

Each child will be teamed up with a police officer, firefighter, or another emergency responder to make their holiday wishes come true.

The program has been going on for more than two decades and is made possible by private donations.

The shopping starts at 6 a.m.

Authorities from across the Heartland will chip in to make this day special.

