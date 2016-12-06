A closer look at what is making headlines during the Breakfast Show 12/06

It is Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Rain from overnight will hang on through your morning commute. Brian is tracking the showers and says they should be out of the Heartland by mid-morning. Expect the rest of the day to be dry and cool with highs in the upper-40s and partly cloudy skies. FIRST ALERT: Thursday morning will be a bit of a shock, as cold air moves in overnight Wednesday. Right now, it looks like temps will be in the 20, with windy conditions. It will be the COLDEST air of the season.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Found safely: The Herrin Police Department says a 77-year-old man with dementia is safe after disappearing for more than 24 hours. Around 10 p.m. on Dec. 5, the Herrin Police Department reported Frank Wright was safely located in Williamson County, Tennessee.

Search is on: An Amber Alert has been issued for three Wichita children. Authorities say 2-year-old Grayson Gifford, and 8-year-olds Aiden and Madison Ruiz were taken from their home. Their mother, 36-year-old Melissa Gifford is also believed to have been taken.

Under investigation: The soon-to-be First Lady of Missouri, Sheena Greitens, was robbed near her Central West End home Monday, police said. Police say Sheena Greitens was in her car and was looking at her cell phone when a teen suspect suddenly opened a car door. The suspect then pointed a gun at her, and demanded she handover her property.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.