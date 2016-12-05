Crash involving semi sends 1 to hospital in McCracken Co., KY

The Kentucky State Police is reporting one man has been sent to the hospital after a collision on US 60 on Monday, Dec. 5.

On Monday around 4:50 p.m., Trooper Jonathan Hedges with the Kentucky State Police, arrived on the scene of an injury collision on US 60 East at the 26 mile marker.

Upon arrival, Trooper Hedges and the Daviess County Fire Department made contact with the drivers involved in the collision. Ryan Burchett, the driver of a semi tractor-trailer, was traveling eastbound behind Christina Sandefur, the driver of a passenger car when she attempted to turn in the median. The tractor-trailer made several attempts to brake and avoid the vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

Burchett then struck Sandefur;s car in the driver’s side rear quarter panel, sending the car in a spin across the lanes of traffic. The semi tractor-trailer went on its side in the median.

The driver of the semi was taken by Yellow Ambulance to Owensboro Health for possible injuries.

