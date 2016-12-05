Crash involving semi sends 1 to hospital in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash involving semi sends 1 to hospital in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police is reporting one man has been sent to the hospital after a collision on US 60 on Monday, Dec. 5.

On Monday around 4:50 p.m., Trooper Jonathan Hedges with the Kentucky State Police, arrived on the scene of an injury collision on US 60 East at the 26 mile marker.

Upon arrival, Trooper Hedges and the Daviess County Fire Department made contact with the drivers involved in the collision. Ryan Burchett, the driver of a semi tractor-trailer, was traveling eastbound behind Christina Sandefur, the driver of a passenger car when she attempted to turn in the median. The tractor-trailer made several attempts to brake and avoid the vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

Burchett then struck Sandefur;s car in the driver’s side rear quarter panel, sending the car in a spin across the lanes of traffic. The semi tractor-trailer went on its side in the median.

The driver of the semi was taken by Yellow Ambulance to Owensboro Health for possible injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly