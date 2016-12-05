Two-vehicle crash in McCracken Co., KY sends 1 to hospital - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two-vehicle crash in McCracken Co., KY sends 1 to hospital

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Authorities in McCracken County, Kentucky say one woman was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 5.

On Monday at approximately 5:50 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff deputies responded to the intersection of Lone Oak Road and Cave Thomas Drive for a reported two-vehicle crash with injuries.

An investigation revealed Lorilee Summers, 38, of Paducah, had been traveling northbound on Lone Oak Road when she entered the median in an attempt to make a left turn onto Cave Thomas Drive.

Summers told authorities that another driver, Alana Thweatt, 20, of Benton Kentucky, who was traveling in the inside southbound lane of Lone Oak Road stopped their vehicle, waved Summers to turn in front of them. In doing so, Summers' view was obstructed and she failed to see an approaching 2007 Ford Edge. This vehicle was traveling in the outside southbound lane of Lone Oak Road. Summers' vehicle entered the path of Thweatts, who was not able to stop before colliding.

Summers was not injured. Thweatt was transported to Baptist Health for non-incapacitating injuries.

Both southbound lanes of Lone Oak Road were blocked for approximately thirty minute for investigation and clean up.

