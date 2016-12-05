Fire crews put out house fire in Anna, IL

According to the Anna Police Department, fire crews worked to put out a house fire in Anna, Illinois.

Police say the house is on Kaolin Rd. in Anna, and authorities say they believe it is a chimney fire.

People were at home at the time of the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

Very few details are available at this time.

