BACK IN CUSTODY: KSP arrest inmate that escaped from Todd Co. Detention Center

An inmate who escaped from the Todd County Detention Center on Monday is back in custody.

According to Kentucky State Police, Donald Jay Murphy, Jr. escaped around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.He was on work release at the Trenton Community Center when he got away.

Murphy, 36, was jailed on charges of theft and criminal mischief.

Troopers got an anonymous tip about where Murphy was hiding out.

He was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 8.

Murphy faces a new charge of escape 2nd degree.

