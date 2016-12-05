Brandon Banks sentenced to 103 years for 2014 murder of Marsha Brown

The Jackson County State’s Attorney announced on Tuesday, Dec. 5 that Brandon L. Banks, 31, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, has been sentenced to 103 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of Marsha Brown.

On September 22, a Jackson County jury found Banks guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of weapon by a felon.

On January 14, 2014, Jackson County deputies were dispatched to Potters Road in Makanda, Illinois, in response to the discovery of a female body found in a grassy embankment on the side of that road. The body was identified as Marsha Brown, 40, of Cape Girardeau through a driver’s license and other identification found in her pocket.

Brown’s family and acquaintances reported that Marsha was last seen on January 13, 2014 when she left her home in Cape Girardeau on her way to Carbondale, Illinois with Banks and two others.

Subsequent interviews with witnesses revealed that the group traveled to Carbondale to attend a party at a local motel. During the party, an argument ensued between Banks and Brown, and at one point the altercation became physical.

Brown placed a 911 call to the Carbondale police and reported that she was being held against her will, but did not know the name or location of the hotel. She terminated the call before her location could be determined by the police department. Banks became suspicious that Brown had called police and he instructed the group to get in the car to leave Carbondale immediately.

Banks and Brown continued to argue in the car and Banks became irate. He ordered the driver to stop the car on Potters Road and demanded that everyone get out of the vehicle.

Once outside the vehicle, Banks shot Brown in the face and then fired at least two more shots which struck her body. He then ordered everyone back in the car and left the scene leaving Brown’s body in the embankment to be discovered the next morning by a passerby.

Bank’s has been in custody since his arrest in St. Louis two days after the shooting. He will be given credit for the time he has served in jail, which is 967 days.

Since there is no good time allowance for first-degree murder, Banks will have to serve a total of 97 years in prison.

