Cape Girardeau's Public Works prepare for winter weather

Winter may still be weeks away, but when you go outside those temperatures may fool you.

While many people are getting ready for Christmas, Public Works employees in Cape Girardeau are getting ready for snow.

On Friday, Dec. 2, crews were out spreading salt brine on city streets preparing for the rain over the weekend.

Public Works Traffic Operations Manager Andrew Stone said they are not just ready for the weekend, but for the whole winter season.

Stone said even though no snow has fallen yet, they will be ready for when it arrives.

“We went through all our machines, our plows, our spreaders to make sure they’re all functional," Stone said. "That they worked well. We’ve also went out and we salt brined some of our bridges and our primary roads knowing that there might be some more precipitation coming forward."

Their salt tent is full and ready for roll out.

The tent holds up to 2,500 tons of salt, and last year the city used about half of that to line the roads.

Although crews are ready, they aren’t expecting to have to break this out for at least a few more weeks.

Which means Public Works employees will be out on the icy roads.

Stone said people need to be sure keep an eye out for workers as temperatures drop.

“Take it slow," he said. "Anytime there’s snow out there, anytime you see our trucks out take it slow and be very cautious around us. We’ve got big trucks. It’s sometimes hard to see around them. Just keep in mind we’re out there to try to protect you, make your drives more easy. Let us do our job, and everybody go home safe."

Stone said he’d prefer for it not to snow at all, but since there’s not much of a choice he said it’s important to stay safe.

