ISP investigating deadly crash in Washington Co., IL

The Illinois State Police is investigating a deadly crash on I-64 in Washington County, Illinois on Friday, Dec. 2.

Authorities say the crash occurred at mile marker 51. 5 on I-64 eastbound in Washington County at 11:57 p.m. Friday. Jon Lair, 45, of Mount Vernon, Illinois was driving a 2016 Toyota Tundra pickup eastbound on Interstate 64 near mile post 51.5 when he ran off of the roadway and crashed into a guard rail.

The Toyota then came back onto I-64 and crossed over both eastbound lanes of traffic and side swiped a concrete bridge. The Toyota came to rest in the center of the eastbound lanes.

Santiago A. Reyes, 62, of Yelm, Washington, was driving a freightliner and told authorities he saw the Toyota stopped in the eastbound lanes of traffic too late. He was unable to stop in time in order to avoid a collision and struck the driver’s side of the Toyota.

The Washington County Coroner’s Office pronounced Lair dead at the scene.

Reyes was uninjured.

The roadway was closed for nearly six hours for crash investigation and scene clean-up.

Charges are still pending as the crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction.

