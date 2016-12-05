Body of man killed by gunshot found in Mississippi River

The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the discovery of a body in the Mississippi River on Sunday, Dec. 4.

On Saturday, Dec. 3 around 12:30pm, the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the US Coast Guard, who had received a call from a captain of a tugboat working the fleet on the north end of the county. He was working a fleet of barges and spotted a body. He then called the US Coast Guard who in return notified the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office. The tugboat and barge captains moved the fleet for deputies to see if the could the body could be located. After about three hours, authorities had no success.

Later Saturday night, deputies were contacted again by the US Coast Guard saying that the body had sighted going under another fleet of barges approximately 15 miles south of the original fleet. Bodies have been known to come from many miles above or below us due to barge traffic and current.

Due to river conditions and it being dark, deputies responded at 7 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4.

Authorities said a tugboat captain moved the fleet of barges, and after a few hours the body was located and transferred by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office from the river to the Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy was conducted, but authorities still do not know the identity of the person. However, according to authorities, the body is of a white male, height 5’10” and his age is estimated to be between 20-40 years. Authorities have confirmed that the man appears to have died from a gunshot wound.

This person is estimated to have been deceased for at least a month.

