Missourians encouraged to use Designated Driver Program this holiday season

Missourians who plan on celebrating during the holiday season are being encouraged to use the Designated Driver Program to help reduce DWI related traffic accidents, according to an insurance industry spokesman.

“The Designated Driver Program is a campaign to encourage party hosts, or groups celebrating with alcoholic beverages, to appoint a person to remain alcohol-free and provide transportation for those who drink,” Calvin Call, Executive Director of the Missouri Insurance Information Service, said.

“In an effort to promote the program, we will be providing free lapel stickers which state “I’m a Designated Driver”, Call continued. “The sticker will make designated drivers recognizable in drinking establishments and, hopefully, will entitle them to complimentary nonalcoholic drinks.”

The “I’m a Designated Driver” sticker may be obtained while supplies last by writing or calling the Missouri Insurance Information Service, located at 220 Madison St., 3rd Floor in Jefferson City, MO 65101 or by calling (573)-893-4241.

