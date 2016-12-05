Police: Armed robbery suspect uses bathroom to do drugs, pulls knife on victim

Police: Armed robbery suspect uses bathroom to do drugs, pulls k - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

An armed robbery investigation is underway in Kennett.

Police arrested 37-year-old Tina Wyrick of Kennett, after she reportedly pulled a knife and demanded money and property.

According to the Kennett Police Department, police were dispatched early Sunday morning to a home in the 400 block of Slicer Street.

The victim told police that Wyrick had come to the home asking to use the victim's phone. 

Police say the victim allowed the suspect to use the phone and then the bathroom.

After some time, the Wyrick had not come out of the bathroom.

When the victim checked on the suspect, the victim said Wyrick was ingesting narcotics.

At that time, the victim told Wyrick to leave.

Instead, police say the suspect attempted to assault the victim with drug paraphernalia, and then reportedly pulled a knife.

The suspect then demanded the victim give them their money and property.

The victim was able to disarm the suspect and call 911.

Officers took Wyrick into custody.

She is behind bars waiting for formal charges to be filed, including: attempted first degree robbery, armed criminal action, and possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine).

