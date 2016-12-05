This week in music: 1971 Family Affair

Let's take stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we revisit the music of 1971.

These were the song being played on the radio and in 8 track players from the first week of December 45 years ago.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 chart had Cher at number five with Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves. It would become Cher's first number one hit as a solo artist.

At number four was the Chicago quartet, The Chi-Lites, with Have You Seen Her, a song that was influenced by the do-wop music of the 1950's.

The band Bread was holding down the number three spot with Baby I'm a Want You. The song was written and produced by the group's lead singer David Gates.

Lots of soul and funk at the top of the charts. At number two was the theme song to the movie Shaft. It went on the win Isaac Hayes an Oscar for Best Original Song from a movie. You may remember Hayes shocked the world when he performed Shaft at the Academy Awards the following year wearing his famous chain mail vest.

And in the top spot was Sly and the Family Stone with Family Affair. It was their first new material since 1969 and was their 3rd and final number one hit. With the exception of his sister Rose who provided some vocals and Billy Preston on keyboards, Sly Stone did the rest on this one providing vocals, guitar, bass and rhythm.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.