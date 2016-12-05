SIU Craft Shop receives new supply of eclipse posters for holidays

Solar eclipse enthusiasts can again purchase the only official poster for the upcoming eclipse next August at the SIU Carbondale’s Craft shop.

The shop recently received a new shipment of the previously sold out posters.

The latest shipment of 200 posters can be purchased at the Craft Shop, located in the Student Center, or over the phone (618) 453-3636 with a credit card for shipping.

“We went through that first shipment of 300 posters like water and we’d thought we were going to have enough for the holidays,” said Ron Dunkel, coordinator of the Craft Shop. “Turns out we had to order more for the holidays.”

Southern Illinois will be the site of the longest duration of the August 21, 2017 total solar eclipse.

SIU is preparing to play a major role in the event, which will feature the first total solar eclipse over the mainland United States since 1979.

As many as 50,000 sky watchers are expected in Carbondale in the days and hours leading up to the event.

The 12-inch by-18-inch color poster depicts a rolling, rural landscape under an eclipsed sun, with road signs indicating the dates for the two eclipse events set to impact the region next year and in 2024.

It was designed by Tyler Nordgren, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Redlands.

