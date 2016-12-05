December 6 celebrity birthdays

She is a nurse who made international headlines for marrying Michael Jackson. She was married to the King of Pop for three years and is the mother of both Prince and Paris Jackson. Debbie Rowe is 58 today.

She's an actress best known for her role as Maggie on the CBS series Northern Exposure. Janine Turner is 54 today.

She had the role of the mother in the original Poltergeist movie. She also appeared with Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor in Stir Crazy and was part of the ensemble cast in The Big Chill. JoBeth Williams is 68 today.

She's a country artist best known for her duets with Jim Ed Brown in the 1970's. The most popular of those duets was "I Don't Want to Have to Marry You" which still gets lots of airplay on country oldies stations. Helen Cornelius is 75 today.

