A closer look at what is topping headlines in the Breakfast Show 12/05

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
It is Monday, Dec. 5, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Monday morning starts off our workweek cool, calm and dry. Walking out the door temps will be in the mid-30s to low-40s, so you’ll still need that jacket. By lunchtime we’ll “warm up” to the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Brian is tracking rain moving in tonight after sunset. FIRST ALERT: The coldest air of the season is headed to the Heartland, and you’ll really need to start bundling up on Thursday.

Making Headlines:

Under investigation: Investigators are still searching for signs of a crime in the fire that killed at least 33 in an Oakland warehouse during a late-night dance party. The death toll is expected to rise as crews using buckets and shovels slowly make their way through the warehouse.

Search continues: The Herrin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old man with dementia. Frank E. Wright, 77, of Herrin, reportedly left his home around 7 a.m. Sunday in his 2013 Silver Chevy Silverado, and hasn't been seen since.

Heartland roots: The Christmas tree that will light up the Missouri State Capitol literally has it roots in the Heartland. This year's tree is from Meier Horse Show Pines in Jackson. The tree will be sent to Jefferson City tomorrow.

