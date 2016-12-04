Education college plans showcase of faculty work

Carbondale, IL. -- Research, community service, education and much more take place each day in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s College of Education and Human Services, and the public can get a quick snapshot of these activities during a special event.

EHS/Talks, a showcase of the faculty and activities of the college, is set for 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Carbondale Community Arts, 304 W. Walnut St.

Community partners, alumni and donors, administrators/faculty/staff from local schools and SIU as well as the general public are welcome to attend. The evening will feature a series of five-minute “lightning talks” during which faculty will highlight some of their work.

Those attending can learn more about the Strong Survivors cancer rehabilitation program, earthquake hazards and education, how batters recognize and act on pitches and ways this video-occlusion approach translates to other types of decision-making, the importance of second chances, and other topics. The evening is a chance to learn more about what’s happening at the college, why it’s relevant, and in some instances, how they can get involved.

“This event is a celebration of who we are, what we do and why it matters,” Matthew Keefer, dean of the College of Education and Human Services, said.

Light refreshments and drinks will be served. There is no cost for the EHS/Talks,

but due to space limitations and in order to allow organizers to assure ample seating and refreshments, anyone planning to attend should RSVP no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, by calling 618/453-7313 or by emailing coehsdean@siu.edu.