FOUND! 77-year-old Herrin man safely located in Williamson County, TN

The Herrin Police Department says a 77-year-old man with dementia is safe after disappearing for more than 24 hours.

Frank E. Wright, 77, of Herrin, reportedly left his home around 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in his 2013 Silver Chevy Silverado.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Monday, police say Wright was positively seen just south of Nashville, Tennesseee, in the community of Nolensville.

Around 10 p.m. on Dec. 5, the Herrin Police Department reports Wright was safely located in Williamson County, Tennesse.

Investigators with the Herrin Police Department worked with authorities in Tennessee to find Wright and bring him home safely.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.