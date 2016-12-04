KSP investigating deadly crash in Crittenden Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP investigating deadly crash in Crittenden Co., KY

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MATTOON, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a one-vehicle deadly collision that occurred on US-60E near Rose Bud Hill on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Troopers were informed of the crash around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, and a preliminary investigation revealed that Michael Myers, 64, of Rock Springs, WY was driving a 2001 Oldsmobile eastbound on US-60. Myers lost control of his vehicle while driving around a curve, causing the vehicle to run off of the roadway where it collided into an earth embankment and flipped over onto its top.

Myers succumbed to injures from the crash. William Prickett, 65, Wheatland, WY and Daryl Winter, 47, of Ammon, ID were both passengers in the vehicle and were taken to Crittenden County Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

All three occupants were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Trooper Brian Graves in investigating the collision. KSP was assisted at the scene by Crittenden County EMS, the Crittenden County Sheriff Department, the Mattoon Volunteer Fire Department, Crittenden County Rescue Squad and the Crittenden County Coroner.
 
