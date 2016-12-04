West Kentucky Community College finalist in $100 mil. state funding

West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) is in the first round of finalists approved for potential funding from the Kentucky Work Ready Skills Initiative's $100 million statewide bond program.

That initiative is aimed at building a highly trained, modernized workforce to meet the needs of employers and promote sustainable income for Kentuckians.

If WKCTC is one of the winners of the funding, it would see renovations to many of it's centers and institutes.

