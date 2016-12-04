Former Cardinal Matt Holliday signs 1 year deal with Yankees

He's finally found a home.

Former St. Louis Cardinal Matt Holliday has signed a one-year, 13 million dollar deal with the New York Yankees, according to ESPN.

After the Cardinals informed Holliday they wouldn't be picking up his 17 million dollar option, he was given a great farewell by the fans at the end of the 2016 season.

Over the course of his seven years in St. Louis, Holliday was worth the money, hitting .288 with an .863 OPS and 143 home runs.

Holliday turns 37 in January.

