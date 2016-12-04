Crash in Cape Girardeau Co. sends 1 to hospital.

A Cape Girardeau woman was taken to the hospital after a crash on Sunday, December 4.

It happened just before 11 a.m. HWY 25 at route K, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol

The report states a car driven by Karen A. Auner, 64, pulled into the path of a pickup driven by Landon B. Johnson, 20, of Marble Hill.

An ambulance took Auner to a Cape Girardeau hospital with "minor" injuries, according to the report.

The report states both vehicles were totaled, but Johnson was not injured in the collision.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.