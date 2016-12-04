'Feed My Starving Children' charity bags up food in Cape Girardeau

A "Feed My Starving Children" event at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau brought in more than 3,600 volunteers to bag up food for those in need on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Tables were filled with people as they bagged pouches filled with rice, soy, vegetables and vitamins.

The organization's goal was to bag up one million bags of food.

The food will be boxed up and will be delivered to international countries who are in need.

La Croix Church hosted this event for the tenth year in a row.

