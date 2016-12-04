Local Christmas tree to be delivered to Missouri Capitol building

Meier Horse Shoe Pines owner Steve Meier cut down a Christmas tree on Sunday, Dec. 4 that will be placed at the Capitol building in Jefferson City, Missouri.

They won the State Tree Growers contest over the summer which gave them the honor of providing this year's tree.

"We competed against all the other growers around the state and our tree won the contests so we are privileged enough to provide a large tree which has to be ten foot plus to go to the Capitol building," Steve Meier said.

Steve Meier and his crew went out and found the perfect Christmas tree on their land. They took a chainsaw to it, cut it down and hauled it back to their shop. After that, they packed it up and stored it to be ready to take up there on Tuesday.

Meier will leave to deliver the tree around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

"It's a very special honor," Teresa Meier said. "They treat us very well when in Jeff City when we come and bring them the tree. They realize that we are Missouri farmers and this is a Missouri grown crop which is very near and dear to everyone's heart in Jeff City."

Steve Meier said he feels it is important that he selected a tree that came from Missouri roots.

"It's a beautiful 14-foot white pine tree," he said. "One of the reasons is, that particular tree started from a seedling that came from the Licking State Nursery which is the Missouri Conservation nursery. We thought it would be only fitting that have a seedling that started in Missouri and ends in the Capitol building."

For the Meier's, this is the fourth time they have been able to provide the Capitol building with a tree. It will stand above the Rotunda in front of the governor's door on Tuesday.

