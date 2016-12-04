Henderson, KY man arrested on kidnapping, stalking charges

A Henderson, Kentucky man is behind bars facing several felony charges, including attempted kidnapping of a minor, stalking and criminal trespassing.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Kentucky State Police responded to a complaint of a male subject trying to enter a home. Upon arrival, troopers located Henry L. Dixon, 20 of Henderson, who was being detained by residents of the house Dixon had attempted to enter.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Dixon, who had been hiding near the home, attempted to grab a female juvenile. The juvenile, an ex-girlfriend of Dixon, was able to escape and run back into her home. Dixon then attempted to then gain entry to the home, but was chased into the yard by the juvenile's father and brother.

After a short altercation, Dixon was subdued by the father and brother outside the home. They were able to detain him until law enforcement could arrive.

Dixon was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping of a minor, first-degree stalking and criminal trespassing.

