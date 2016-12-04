City of Paducah wins Community Infrastructure Fund grant from DRA

This week the City of Paducah was told it would be receiving the Community Infrastructure Fund grant from the Delta Regional Authority, an award worth $400,000. (Source: KFVS)

The City will be using those funds to help rehabilitate Floodwall Pump Station #2, which is located at 1416 North 6th Street.

Regarding the award, city manager Jeff Pederson said he is proud of the City of Paducah and its employees, who will continue look for new ways to help pay for such a critical project.

Such rehabilitation will include replacing discharge pipes and the sluice gate of the station, as well as rehabilitating various mechanical and electrical components of all seven of the station's pumps and motors.

The total cost of the project is estimated at more than $4.5 million.

