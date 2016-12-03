Blodgett, MO gathers for 2nd annual tree lighting ceremony

There's nothing like lighting the Christmas tree and in Blodgett, Missouri dozens of residents gathered for their second annual tree lighting ceremony.

There were carriage rides around the small town to get residents in the Christmas spirit.

As some waited for the carriage to come back around, they couldn't help but sing their favorite Christmas songs.

This is the first year the small town workers installed this 50 foot tree and get this...the pole the lights are connected to will be home to the village's first tornado siren in January.

Mayor David Russell said he's of the new traditions coming to his town.

“I’m pretty ecstatic about this," Russell said. "This is one thing that I always pushed for is everyone participating and taking ownership and that ensures growth.”

RubyAnn Hurst has worn many hats in her 78 years of living in Blodgett and said she was amazed by this moment.

"This is the first time something like this has happened in our community and this is super, super great," Hurst said.

After turning on the tree lights, residents went into a much warmer city hall where they enjoyed cookies and hot chocolate.

Kids also got the chance to take pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Claus and receive a gift from their helpers.

