Blodgett, MO gathers for 2nd annual tree lighting ceremony - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blodgett, MO gathers for 2nd annual tree lighting ceremony

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
BLODGETT, MO (KFVS) -

There's nothing like lighting the Christmas tree and in Blodgett, Missouri dozens of residents gathered for their second annual tree lighting ceremony.

There were carriage rides around the small town to get residents in the Christmas spirit.

As some waited for the carriage to come back around, they couldn't help but sing their favorite Christmas songs.

This is the first year the small town workers installed this 50 foot tree and get this...the pole the lights are connected to will be home to the village's first tornado siren in January.

Mayor David Russell said he's of the new traditions coming to his town.

“I’m pretty ecstatic about this," Russell said. "This is one thing that I always pushed for is everyone participating and taking ownership and that ensures growth.”

RubyAnn Hurst has worn many hats in her 78 years of living in Blodgett and said she was amazed by this moment.

"This is the first time something like this has happened in our community and this is super, super great," Hurst said.

After turning on the tree lights, residents went into a much warmer city hall where they enjoyed cookies and hot chocolate.

Kids also got the chance to take pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Claus and receive a gift from their helpers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly