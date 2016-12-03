Good Samaritan Hospital & NAACP of Jefferson County scholarship available

Mt. Vernon, Ill. with a nearly 70-year partnership, SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital and the NAACP of Jefferson County will continue their efforts to promote equality for African American individuals in the community with a $2,500 scholarship to be awarded to a student from a diverse background that plans to complete a degree in a health care related field.

The Application will available at ssmhealthillinois.com. For more information call (678) 899-1043.

