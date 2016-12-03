Habitat for Humanity celebrates construction of 55th Cape Girardeau-area house

Habitat for Humanity celebrated their 55th construction of a new home in the Cape Girardeau area on Saturday with a ribbon cutting.

Dozens of people were there to help Casey Rehkop celebrate her brand new home.

"Our first night here they were in here at the table eating dinner and I was outside and I looked through the window and they were just laughing and smiling and so it put a really good feeling in my heart to provide them a home," Rehkop said.

Rehkop had been living in a small apartment with her five children before getting her new home.

"It was uncomfortable and small and it really didn't have any kitchen space to cook and I bake a lot," Rehkop added.

The new home is a result of a partnership between Habitat for Humanity, local businesses, volunteers and Casey Rehkop.

At the ribbon cutting event, presentations of gifts were made by AT&T Volunteers, Love INC and Cape Assisted Living.

"Everybody that's been a part of this, it wouldn't have been possible to own our own home," Rehkop said. "It's just a great feeling especially right before Christmas."

