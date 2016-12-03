ISP investigating deadly crash in Washington Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP investigating deadly crash in Washington Co., IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Illinois State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on I-64 in Washington County, Illinois on Friday, Dec. 2.

The crash happened on I-64 in the eastbound at mile post 51.5, Washington County around noon on Friday.

A preliminary report shows that the driver, a 45-year-old man from Mount Vernon whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was driving a 2016 Toyota Tundra pickup. Santiago A. Reyesm 62, of Yelm, Washington, was driving a freightliner.

Police said the Toyota  was going eastbound on I-64 near mile post 51.5 when it ran off of the roadway to the left and crashed into a guard rail.

The Toyota then got back on I-64 and crossed over both eastbound lanes of traffic and side swiped a concrete bridge. The Toyota came to rest in the center of the eastbound lanes. Santiago, who was driving the freightliner, told troopers that he saw the Toyota stopped in the eastbound lanes of traffic too late.

The freightliner was unable to stop in time in order to avoid a crash. The freightliner hit the driver’s side of the Toyota.

The Washington County Coroner’s Office pronounced the man dead at the scene,

