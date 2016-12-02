Heartland scores for 12/2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland scores for 12/2

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
Oran Invitational- Boys Basketball
Bell City 61 Chaffee 43
Advance  62 Oran 48
Scott County Central 57 Malden 33
Woodland Invitational
Perryville 83 Meadow Heights 79

Notre Dame boys basketball falls to Charleston 70-53. 

New Madrid County Central boys basketball beat South Pemiscot 65-50. 

Sikeston boys basketball took down Dexter 84 to 46. 

